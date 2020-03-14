110 Evacuees From China Leave Quarantine Facility After Tested Negative For Coronavirus

Only two evacuees are left at the ITBP facility now (File)

110 evacuees from Wuhan, China, on Saturday left the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility in New Delhi's Chhawla in different batches after completing the required quarantine period.

The evacuees had completed their quarantine period and tested negative for coronavirus twice in 16 days of stay.

Only two evacuees are left at the ITBP facility now.

So far, over 80 people have been infected with COVID-19 in India, out of which two deaths have been reported in the country.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China.