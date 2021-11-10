11,466 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 13.2% Higher Than Yesterday: 10 Points

The recovery rate is currently at 98.25% per cent.

At least 11,961 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,37,87,047.

Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.41 per cent.

The active caseload stands at 1,39,683, which is the lowest in 264 days.

The weekly positivity rate of 1.20 per cent is less than 2 per cent for last 47 days.

Daily positivity rate of 0.90 per cent is less than 2 per cent for the last 37 days.

460 people have died of Covid in the last 24 hours. During this period, the total vaccinations are 52,69,137.

In order to ramp up the vaccination programme against COVID-19 further, the West Bengal government has decided to initiate a house-to-house campaign to identify beneficiaries who are yet to be administered the first dose of the vaccine.

Assam logged 247 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday taking the state's total tally to 6,12,798.