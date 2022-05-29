Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 2,685 New Covid Cases, 33 Deaths In A Day

An increase of 494 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.(FILE)

India recorded 2,685 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that took its infection tally to 4,31,50,215, while the number of active cases increased to 16,308, according to Union health ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,24,572 with 33 fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 494 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.54 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

May 29, 2022 06:01 (IST) Maharashtra Reports First Cases Of New Omicron Sub-Variants

For the first time, four patients of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variants of the Omicron sub-lineage of coronavirus have been found in Maharashtra, an official of the state health department said on Saturday.

All of them had only mild symptoms and were treated at home, he added.

All of them had only mild symptoms and were treated at home, he added.

These sub-lineages of Omicron were found in April in some parts of the world including South Africa, but until now no cases had been detected in the state.





These sub-lineages of Omicron were found in April in some parts of the world including South Africa, but until now no cases had been detected in the state.