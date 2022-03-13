Cops Seen Assaulting Allegedly Drunk Man In Indore, 3 Suspended

The man was kicked and dragged.

Three policemen have been suspended after they were seen assaulting an allegedly drunk man in Indore. The incident is from from Saturday night near Hira Nagar police station in the city

In the now widely circulated video, the man, without clothes, holding on to the cop's baton, is being dragged on the road. The cop is also seen kicking him, while others guard him.

"This incident is from last night. Hira Nagar police was informed that two drunk men were creating a nuisance. One of them grabbed the baton of a policeman," said Rajesh Raghuvanshi, DCP, Indore.

The man was dragged by the cops

"In the video, one can see that the drunk man abused the policeman. The policeman lost control and the compassion that should have been shown was not there. The policemen involved have been suspended," Mr Raghuvanshi said.