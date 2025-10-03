Vijay's Party Alleges Lathicharge Led To Karur Stampede, Court Orders SIT

A lathicharge by the cops led to the stampede that killed 41 people last weekend in Tamil Nadu's Karur district, actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK, told the Madras High Court Friday.

The MK Stalin-led DMK government has termed the charge by Vijay's party "baseless", adding that there's no evidence to substantiate the claim.

"When supporters were waiting to see their leader, Vijay, some from the crowd threw slippers. Without warning, the cops started lathicharging people which led to the stampede. Police failed to handle it in the right way," Vijay's party claimed in court.

The court has ordered that a Special Investigation Team or SIT, headed by IPS officer Asra Garg, investigate the stampede. Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that a judicial commission, led by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, will investigate the incident.

The high court also dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by TVK district secretary N Sathish Kumar in the stampede case. The judge raised questions on why the party failed to control the crowd, highlighting the cadre's unruly behaviour, including the rampage and damage caused to public properties during the party chief Vijay's roadshow.

Vijay, known by one name, was addressing the rally on September 27 when the crowds surged suddenly, forcing him to halt his speech. Videos on social media showed him tossing water bottles to supporters shortly before the panic broke out.

State police chief G Venkataraman said crowds had been waiting for hours under the hot sun without sufficient food and water after the public was informed that Vijay would arrive at the venue by noon.

"The crowds started coming in from 11 am. He came at 7:40 pm. The people lacked sufficient food and water under the hot sun," the top cop had told reporters then.

He added that 10,000 people were expected, but some 27,000 turned up.

Mounds of shoes and chappals, crushed water bottles, torn party flags, pieces of clothes, broken poles, and shreds of paper sprayed from party poppers were found littered at the rally venue.

"My heart is shattered at this tragedy," the 51-year-old star said in a statement hours after the tragedy.

Vijay's party has already announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the families of victims and Rs 2 lakh for those injured.

Separately, the Tamil Nadu government has also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died.

Vijay, who quit his acting career last year to enter politics, has been touring across the state and will cover all 38 districts via public meetings.