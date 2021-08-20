Cops Investigating Extortion Notes Sent To MLAs: Meghalaya Chief Minister

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said ministers and MLAs have got extortion notes

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said ministers and MLAs have received extortion notes, after which the police have started investigation.

Without naming any accused, Mr Sangma told reporters in Shillong, "Yes, ministers and MLAs also had received this (notes)... how they had received this and other inputs from them have been collected. The phone numbers are also being investigated."

There had been trouble in Meghalaya in recent times with several low-intensity improvised explosive device or IED blasts in some districts.

An IED had also exploded in state capital Shillong on August 10.

Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) had claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Protests broke out in the state when the police, during investigation into the Shillong blast, raided the home of former general secretary of HNLC, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, who died in an encounter.

Locals flashed black flags, vandalised cars including police SUVs and hurled petrol bombs at the Chief Minister's erstwhile home. This forced the government to snap mobile internet and enforce curfew, which was withdrawn only on Wednesday.

In an earlier interview, Mr Sangma had said that while investigating the IED blasts, the police had found extortion notes sent to businessmen, politicians and individuals.