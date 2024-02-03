Cops At Arvind Kejriwal's Home To Serve Notice Over "MLA Poaching" Remarks

Arvind Kejriwal's party has alleged the BJP tried to "buy" AAP MLAs in Delhi

A team of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch came to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home again today to serve notice in a case over his allegation that the BJP tried to buy Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.

The Crime Branch teams had gone to Mr Kejriwal and Delhi minister Atishi's homes yesterday too to serve notice. Officials at Mr Kejriwal's home, however, refused to take the notice, and Atishi was not at home, news agency PTI reported.

Sources said the Crime Branch wants to hand over the notice to Mr Kejriwal personally.

The Delhi BJP had filed a complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, saying the allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were serious.

"We had said Kejriwal is making false allegations. The truth behind Kejriwal's lie is about to be exposed now. He cannot lie and then run away from an investigation," Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

Last week, the AAP alleged the BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to seven of its MLAs to quit the party, and threatened to topple the Kejriwal government.

Atishi had told reporters the BJP has launched "Operation Lotus 2.0" in Delhi, referring to the BJP's election symbol, and a term that the Opposition frequently uses against the BJP for alleged attempts to topple state governments.

"They had made a similar attempt to poach AAP MLAs last year by offering them money, but failed," Atishi had said.

Mr Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP chief, after meeting the police chief on January 30 demanded Mr Kejriwal must prove his allegations. So far no one from the AAP has come with evidence, Mr Sachdeva said, adding this proves the allegation is baseless.