COP29: Key Attendees, India's Priorities And Trump's Climate Stand

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP29 officially began in Azerbaijan on Monday, with delegates from nearly 200 countries preparing for intense discussions on finance and trade. The two-week summit commenced in Baku days after Donald Trump's re-election in the US.

The US president-elect has previously threatened to reverse the country's climate commitments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to attend the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), but he is expected to skip the event, as he has in previous years. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav may also be absent, with Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, set to lead the Indian delegation, according to PTI.

Key global leaders attending COP29

Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani President: Ilham Aliyev has led Azerbaijan since 2003. While criticised for poor human rights record and corruption, he focuses on renewable energy and cleaning up the Caspian Sea.

Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President-Designate: Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Babayev gained recognition after Azerbaijan unexpectedly became the host for COP29.

Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President: Sultan Al Jaber, UAE's Minister of Industry and Adnoc CEO, played a pivotal role in COP28's historic fossil fuel commitment.

Marina Silva, Brazil Environment Minister: Silva is a key figure for COP29 and COP30, focusing on stronger global commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

António Guterres, UN Secretary-General: Known for his blunt and honest opinion on the climate crisis, Guterres will push for more climate finance and greater action from high-emission nations.

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UNFCCC: A climate leader and former resident of Hurricane-hit Carriacou, Stiell will facilitate COP29's negotiations.



Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados: Mottley has been an outspoken advocate for climate finance reform, seeking to unlock trillions of dollars in investment for developing countries.

Ajay Banga, World Bank President: Banga will play a crucial role in driving climate finance discussions at COP29.

Wopke Hoekstra, EU Climate Commissioner: Hoekstra will lead EU negotiations during COP29.

Liu Zhenmin, China's Climate Spokesperson: Newly appointed Liu will represent China at COP29.

Ed Miliband, UK Secretary of State for Energy Security: Miliband's return to the global stage at COP29 underscores the UK's continued leadership in climate action.

Keir Starmer, UK Prime Minister: At COP29, Starmer will unveil the UK's NDC with bold emissions cuts and is also expected to address the £11.6bn climate aid pledge made under Boris Johnson.



Major absentees

In addition to PM Modi, a few other prominent leaders of major economies and top carbon emitters will be missing from COP29. US President Joe Biden, China's Xi Jinping, France's President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz won't attend the summit.



India's focus at COP29

India's focus at COP29 will be on climate finance accountability, resilience for vulnerable communities, and a fair energy transition, according to PTI. India is expected to push for the developed nations' accountability in delivering climate finance and advocate for an ambitious new climate finance goal that addresses the needs of all developing nations. Additionally, India will emphasise the operationalisation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which sets up a framework for carbon credit trading to help countries meet their climate targets. India will also push to ensure negotiations stay within the boundaries of the UN Climate Change Convention and the Paris Agreement.



Trump's climate stand: A reason for worry?

The US election victory of Donald Trump, a well-known climate sceptic, raises concerns about the future of climate action. The US President-elect has dismissed green energy efforts as a “scam” in the past. While he won't attend COP29, a delegation from the US will still advocate for progress, knowing any agreements made will likely be undone by a future Trump administration.

His re-election has also led to fears that the US may withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and halt finance contributions. According to a BBC report, experts suggest the climate crisis will remain a long-term issue, with or without Trump, and may even unite nations in support of financial assistance for developing countries.