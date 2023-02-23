Cop Posted Outside Mumbai Prison Dies By Suicide, Probe On: Police

The exact reason behind his act was yet to be ascertained. (Representational)

A police constable posted outside the Byculla prison here shot himself dead with his service rifle on Thursday night, police said.

The incident took place around 9 pm, said an official.

Shyam Vargade (48), attached to Local Arms Unit-2, shot himself in the head and was declared dead on arrival at the state-run J J Hospital, he said.

The exact reason behind his act was yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that probe is on.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)