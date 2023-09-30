Cop Offers To Pay For Ujjain Rape Survivor's Education, Health Expenses

There has been one arrest in the horrific rape case.

A Madhya Pradesh police official who was involved in the investigation into the rape case of a minor girl in Ujjain has come forward to take responsibility of the girl's medical treatment, education and marriage.

"I have said that I will take care of the girl's treatment, education and her marriage. Many other people have also come forward for this initiative. I am quite hopeful that all the responsibilities will be fulfilled soon. After she is discharged from hospital, I will also admit her to another hospital for further treatment," the investigating officer and Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma told ANI.

"I always try to give back to society as it made me," he said.

The shocking incident was reported within the jurisdiction of the Mahakal police station on September 25 after which a case was registered on medical grounds and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed for further investigation.

The police launched a probe and collected all available technical evidence based on which an auto driver was taken into custody. The autorickshaw driver identified as Rakesh Malviya has been charged with suppressing evidence.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said, "During Malviya's questioning, some crucial facts came to light. Notably, a bloodstain was found in the backseat of the auto rickshaw. The auto driver confessed that he was with the girl at the time of the incident. Even after this, we continued our investigation, and we have managed to determine that the girl is from Satna."

Later on Thursday, the police arrested the main accused Bharat Soni, a resident of Ujjain who is also an auto driver and registered a case against him under IPC section 376 and the POCSO Act.

