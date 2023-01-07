Cop Kills Retired Police Officer In Assam

The sub-inspector has surrendered himself to the police.

A police officer shot and killed a retired policeman in Assam's Dhemaji district on Saturday.

According to reports, Alok Konwar, a sub-inspector at Dibrugarh Police Station, killed the retired police officer Amulya Barua with his service pistol.

The sub-inspector reportedly left Dibrugarh this morning after emergency night duty, travelled to Dhemaji, and fired three times at Amulya Barua, a retired police officer from Arunachal Pradesh.

The police suspect that the shooting might have taken place due to a personal dispute.

"Alok Kumar has already surrendered before police after committing the crime. We have launched investigation into the case," said a police official on the shooting.