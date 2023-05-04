Cop Injured In Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Terrorists attacked a security forces' party in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, they said.

Cop Injured In Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers

Srinagar:

A policeman was injured after terrorists opened fire at security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

Terrorists attacked a security forces' party in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, they said.

The officials said a policeman received minor injuries while taking cover, adding he was shifted to a hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.