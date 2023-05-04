Cop Injured In Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers

A policeman was injured after terrorists opened fire at security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

Terrorists attacked a security forces' party in the Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, they said.

The officials said a policeman received minor injuries while taking cover, adding he was shifted to a hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

