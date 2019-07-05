Cop Arrested For Allegedly Filming Women Bathing At Amarnath Yatra Camp

The cop was released on bail shortly afterwards. (Representational)

A police constable was on Friday arrested for allegedly recording the video of women devotees taking bath at a camp during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra in Jammu, a senior officer said.

Tariq Ahmed was serving in the 19th battalion of the Indian Reserve Police and a case under Section 354 (intent to outrage the modesty of women) of the Ranbir Penal Code was registered against him at Trikuta Nagar Police station.

He was released on bail shortly afterwards.

According to police, Tariq Ahmed used his mobile phone to secretly film the women inside the bathroom of a railway station camp on Wednesday night.

The women raised an alarm and people caught him and later handed him to the police, which formally arrested him and seized his mobile, they said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability