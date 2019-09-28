Cop, 2 Others Drown In Flooded Canal In Madhya Pradesh: Police

Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last couple of weeks. (Representational)

Three persons, including a police constable, were swept away by the strong currents of a flooded canal in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Ghansor-Kedarpur Road on Friday night, they said.

Bodies of all the three dead were recovered on Saturday about a kilometre away from the place of the incident, Seoni's Additional Superintendent of Police, Kamlesh Kharpuse, told news agency PTI.

The dead have been identified as police constable Nihal Sahare (23) and two local residents Sumat Bhagdiya (32) and Shyamlal Dhurve (24), he said.

Ishwari Patle, in-charge of the Kindrai police station, said the incident occurred around 10.30 pm.

Nihal Sahare was on his way back to Ghansor on his motorcycle after depositing a case diary at Jabalpur High Court. He picked up Shyamlal Dhurve and Sumit Bhagdiya, and was travelling to Kirandai with them.

"It was raining incessantly and the water level of the nullah had gone up. While crossing the nullah, the motorcycle was swept away by the strong currents," the officer added.

Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last couple of weeks, which has caused loss of lives and damage to property.

