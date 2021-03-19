'Convey My Best Wishes To POTUS': PM On Meeting US Defence Secretary

PM Narendra Modi and US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin met today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin met today after the top Biden administration official arrived in India on a three-day visit. India is the third stop for Mr Austin during his three-nation hop - he went to Japan and South Korea - and the first overseas visit by the new US Defence Secretary after President Joe Biden took charge.

"Pleasure to meet US @SecDef Lloyd Austin today. Conveyed my best wishes to @POTUS @JoeBiden India and US are committed to our strategic partnership that is a force for global good," PM Modi tweeted, along with a photo showing him and Mr Austin seated in front of the US and the national flag.

"Thrilled to be here in India. The breadth of cooperation between our two nations reflects the significance of our major defense partnership, as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region," Mr Austin tweeted.

During talks between Mr Austin and Indian officials, the issues that are likely to be discussed include ways to accelerate India-US strategic ties, boosting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, China's behaviour along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, terrorism and the Afghan peace process.

India's plan to buy some 30 armed Predator drones from the US for all the three services at an estimated $3 billion is expected to figure in the talks. The Predator-B drones made by US defence firm General Atomics can remain airborne for 35 hours and hunt targets at land and sea.

Mr Austin is scheduled to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval tonight. He will meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tomorrow. A meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is also likely.

One thorny issue expected to come up is India's planned purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems which under US law can attract sanctions. Washington has imposed sanctions on Turkey for buying that equipment.

The chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, urged Mr Austin to make clear to India officials the Biden administration's opposition to deal, news agency Reuters reported.

India's plan to buy 114 fighter jets for $18 billion could also figure in the talks as American defence majors - Boeing and Lockheed-Martin - are eyeing it, news agency PTI reported.