Controversies Set Aside, Lalu Yadav Attends Sushil Modi's Son's Wedding

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi's son Utkarsh married Kolkata-based chartered accountant Yamini on Sunday in the presence of a large number of politicians and dignitaries, most notably RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Vilas Paswan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Giriraj Singh, Bihar Governor Satyapal Mallik, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das were among those present at the ceremony.Setting aside political rivalry for the evening, Lalu Prasad was seen embracing Mr Modi at the function. This comes after a threat by his son Tej Pratap Yadav to disrupt the function had led to a change in the venue. Tej Pratap had, however, retracted his statement later.Political hostility took a backseat today as Mr Prasad greeted Mr Modi with a warm handshake before taking a seat beside Union Minister Giriraj Singh.In a departure from tradition, the wedding was held during the daytime and without elaborate arrangements, musical bands or feasts. All guests were requested not to bring gifts to the wedding and were handed over a packet containing four laddoos.The groom was dressed in a simple white khadi kurta, pyjama and a maroon waistcoat and the bride wore a red sari.The sprawling veterinary college ground, where the wedding was solemnised, was dotted with banners and hoardings carrying slogans against dowry and child marriage.A stall was set up on the ground to hand out forms that urged people to take a pledge against dowry and child marriage.At an adjacent stall, pamphlets encouraging people to donate their eyes and other organs were distributed to the guests.