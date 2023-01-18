Contractual Finance Ministry Employee Arrested For Espionage

Police said that the employee was arrested on Tuesday. (Representational)

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested of a man for allegedly leaking sensitive information related to the finance ministry to foreign countries, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Sumit, was a contractual employee and worked as a data entry operator in the finance ministry, they said.

He was arrested under the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday, police said.

A senior police officer said the accused provided classified data to foreign countries in lieu of money.

"During his search, a mobile phone which was being used by him for sharing secret information related to Ministry of Finance was seized," he said.

