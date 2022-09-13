Construction Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya Begins After Plinth Completion

The construction cost of the temple and Complex will be approximately Rs. 1,800 Crores. (File)

The construction work on the superstructure of the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya including the Garbh Griha and five Mandaps started full swing after the plinth construction work was completed.

According to a statement by the Shri Ram Temple trust, the superstructure is being constructed on the 6.5m (21 ft) high plinth.

The consortium of engineers for Shri Ram temple had selected granite stone for the plinth work as most of the ancient temples were constructed on natural rocky strata.

"Approximately 17,000 granite stone blocks of size 5ft x 2.5ft x 3ft were used in the construction of the plinth by interlocking arrangement between the stones. The weight of each Granite stone block is approx. 3 tons. Four tower cranes, several mobile cranes and other equipments were deployed for the erection and laying of the Granite Stones Blocks in the Plinth. The Plinth area is approx. 3500 sqmt which will act like a solid rock. Proven and tested quality of Granite Stone was procured from mines of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh," said the statement.

"National Institute of Rock Mechanics (Organization under the Ministry of Mining), Bangalore was engaged as an expert for monitoring the quality of the Granite Stones at mining place as well as at Shri Ram Temple workplace," it added.

The superstructure of the Temple is being constructed using carved Rajasthan Sandstone from Bansi Paharpur in District Bharatpur. The carving and erection work of Bansi Paharpur stone has started and approximately 1,200 skilled technicians are engaged at mines, and workshops in Rajasthan and at the Shri Ram Ram Temple workplace.

Approximately, 4.75 lakh cubic feet of Bansi Paharpur Stone shall be used in the superstructure of the Shri Ram Temple and till date, 40 per cent have been carved and available for erection. White Makrana Marble Stone from Rajasthan has been finalised for Garbh Griha, flooring, arches, railing and door frames in the main temple.

The superstructure of the Parkota is proposed to be constructed by using carved Red Rajasthan Sandstone from Bansi Paharpur District Bharatpur. Construction work of RCC retaining wall and foundation of Parkota is in progress as per schedule, informed the statement.

"For the convenience of devotees visiting Shri Ram Lalla Temple, Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre is being constructed. In Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre, the facility of depositing shoes and other personal belongings, waiting for halls for 5,000 devotees, drinking water, toilets, and other utilities have been planned," it said.

The masterplan in the remaining area of Shri Ram Janm Bhumi Complex is under finalization in which Temples of Rishi Valmiki, Acharya Vashisth, Rishi Viswamitra, Agastya Rishi, Nishad, Jatayu, Mata Sabri are planned in addition to other facilities like Yagya Mandap, Anusthan Mandap, Sant Niwas, Museum, Research centre, library, etc.

"Considering the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla to devotees will open in the month of December 2023, construction work of the Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre, other utilities and infrastructure services in the Complex have started," the statement said.

"The construction work of the Temple is progressing according to the plan and by December 2023 devotees will have the opportunity of offering prayers before Lord Shri Ram," it added.

As per the present estimate, the total construction cost of the temple and Complex will be approximately Rs. 1,800 Crores.

