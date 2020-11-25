Constitution Day 2020: Inspirational Quotes Of BR Ambedkar

Constitution Day 2020: Remembering BR Ambedkar on Samvidhan Divas on November 26

November 26 is a landmark day for India. On this day in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly and on January 26, 1950 it came into force. The Constitution declares India a "sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic and to secure to all its citizens justice, social, economic and political; liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; equality of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation." Ahead of Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas, we remember BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution. Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015, when the government decided to mark the day as a tribute to BR Ambedkar.

Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas): 10 inspirational quotes of BR Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution