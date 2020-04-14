Pay Tribute To BR Ambedkar By Reading Preamble, Helping Poor: Priyanka Gandhi

Work done by BR Ambedkar for Dalits and the deprivedcan never be forgotten, Priyanka Gandhi said (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on Tuesday to pay their tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by reading the preamble to the Constitution and contributing as much as possible to help the needy during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an audio message, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted that Dr Ambedkar used to say be educated, organised and struggle. She said this is the "guiding principle for us".

Paying rich tributes to the architect of the Constitution on his 129th birth anniversary, the Congress general secretary said Dr Ambedkar had a major role to play in the building of India.

The work done by him for Dalits, deprived and backwards can never be forgotten by the country, she said.

"Every year we celebrate the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. But this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are not able to get out of our homes," she said.

"I appeal to everyone that on this birth anniversary of Babasaheb, people should read the preamble of the Constitution at home and then provide as much relief as possible to the needy in their areas while adhering to the guidelines of the lockdown," Priyanka Gandhi said.

It was Dr Ambedkar's dream that the poor, the farmers and every Indian get their rights, and no one should go to bed hungry, the Congress leader said, adding that "we have to ensure this" now.

Earlier in a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said Dr Ambedkar's Constitution emphasised on equality and brotherhood.

"Today, on the day of his birth anniversary, we are entering the second phase of the lockdown," she said. "At such a time, the resolution of equality and brotherhood needs to be reinforced more firmly," she said.