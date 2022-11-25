Constitution Day 2022: Know About Its History And Importance

The Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

India celebrates Constitution Day, or National Law Day, every year on November 26 as it marks the day the Indian Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

It was in 2015 when the Government of India decided to establish November 26 as Constitution Day to advance "constitutional values among residents". The day was declared in the year which marked the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.

Constitution Day is also known as Samvidhan Divas. After India became an independent country, the Constituent Assembly entrusted the job of drafting the Constitution to a committee chaired by Dr BR Ambedkar. Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, was the President of the Constituent Assembly, which was established in 1946.

At the beginning of 1948, Dr Ambedkar completed the draft of the Indian Constitution and presented it in the Constituent Assembly. It was on November 26, 1949, that this draft was adopted with very few amendments. The Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, which is observed as Republic Day.

The Constituent Assembly took almost three years to complete the important and most historic task of drafting a Constitution for Independent India. Indian Constitution is the largest written constitution in the world with 1,17,360 words (in the English version).

The Preamble of the Constitution of India declares the country as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and aims to secure justice, liberty, and equality for all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation.