Constitute Authority, Set Rules For New Gaming Law To Work: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to constitute an authority and promulgate the rules for the newly-enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act to work.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the directions on a plea challenging the new online gaming law.

The Act, passed by Parliament on August 21, bars all forms of online money games and promotes e-sports besides "safe online social and educational games".

The bench noted the Centre was yet to constitute an authority to oversee the implementation of the law.

"Until you constitute the authority and promulgate the rules, you will not be able to work on the act," the bench said.

The matter was posted for hearing after eight weeks.

During a brief hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said the government was in the process of setting up an authority under the Act.

"We are in the process of making rules and constituting the authority also. The government is promoting online gaming, but online money game results in addiction for children, suicide," the law officer said.

The petition, filed by Bagheera Carrom (OPC) Private Limited, an online carrom game platform, claimed the new law was introduced with undue haste and without due stakeholder consultation, leading to a violation of fundamental rights.

The petition further said the new law indiscriminately bans all forms of online real money games regardless of whether the games are of chance or skill.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)