'Conspiracy To Stop Free Power Supply': AAP's Latest Charge On Lt Governor

Ms Atishi said the chief minister has ordered an audit of the subsidy being provided.

Delhi Power Minister Atishi today claimed that a "big conspiracy" is being hatched to put an end to the government's free electricity scheme in the national capital.

Ms Atishi accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of forming a "nexus" with power companies to stop free electricity. Addressing a press conference, she announced that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions for audit of power discoms by CAG-empaneled auditors.

"There are many questions being raised about Lt Governor's 'nexus' with power discoms," Ms Atishi said.

The AAP leader alleged that files pertaining to free electricity were not being shown even to the power minister of the elected government.

"A conspiracy is being hatched at a high level to stop free electricity being provided by the Kejriwal government. Files are not being shown to the chief minister and the power minister. It shows that something is amiss," Ms Atishi said.

"Government-appointed experts in discom boards were removed earlier and now questions are being raised if the Lt Governor is colluding with the discoms," she alleged.

Ms Atishi said the chief minister has ordered an audit of the subsidy being provided to the discoms to determine how this money is being used.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had announced that there were no plans to revise its power subsidy scheme and it will continue without any restrictions.

The assurance was prompted by the Lt Governor's office seeking changes to the power subsidy policy in the national capital.

Ms Atishi had earlier said that the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) had issued statutory advice to the Delhi government in 2020, asking it to consider restricting electricity subsidy to needy consumers. However, the DERC withdrew its advice in January this year.

But in March, Lt Governor VK Saxena asked officials to direct the power department to place the advisory before the council of ministers and take a decision within 15 days.