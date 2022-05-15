'Regional Parties Can't Fight BJP': Rahul Gandhi's Top 5 Quotes At Congress Strategy Camp

We have to revive our connection with people and need to accept that it has broken. We will strengthen it, this will not happen with any short-cut, it requires hard work.

Conversations are not allowed in India today; we see conversations being muzzled and we do not understand its consequences.

I have never been corrupt haven't taken any money and I am not scared and will fight. We are fighting the ideology of hatred and violence.

We haven't like the RSS infiltrated into various institutions like they are doing. When we aggressively change the party structure at the grassroots level we will be able to take on the RSS.