Koo Your View: Top-10 Things You Must Know About Twitter's New Desi Rival

Koo was launched by a Bengaluru-based startup co-founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna, who is also its CEO, and an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. It was launched in March 2020.

On its page on Google Play Store, Koo calls itself, "a personal updates and opinion-sharing micro-blogging platform". It empowers people to express their thoughts in Indian languages with a strong knit local Indian community," it says further.

Koo claims to be an app built for Indians to share their views in their mother tongue and have meaningful discussions.

Koo won the Centre's AatmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge held in August 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in one of his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio talks, encouraged Indians to use Koo.

Among its early users are personalities like Sadhguru, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, and former cricketers Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath. Government think-tank NITI Aayog, too, has already opened an account on Koo.

On the first look, Koo offers almost all - if not more - features available on Twitter, including sharing of text, video, and audio messages.

With close to 2.5 million downloads till now and a million active users, Koo has a 4.7-star rating on Play Store. While some of those looking to join the app complained of "an OTP issue," the developers assured them by responding to their reviews that the glitch was temporary.

Koo comes 14 years after Twitter was launched and follows other players like Mastodon and Tooter which have sought to a bite of Twitter's market.

The app has witnessed more vocal backing from the Centre and its ministers following the the increasingly vicious face-off between the government and Twitter over the issue of free speech.