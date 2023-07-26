Conjunctivitis Cases On The Rise In Delhi-NCR: How To Prevent Its Spread

There are three main types of conjunctivitis: Viral, bacterial and allergic.

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as "pink eye", becomes a prevalent concern during the monsoon season. The damp and humid weather creates an ideal environment for the proliferation of bacteria and viruses responsible for this highly contagious eye infection. As rainwater accumulates in various places, it becomes a breeding ground for these pathogens. Additionally, people are more likely to come into contact with contaminated surfaces or water, further increasing the risk of contracting conjunctivitis. Doctors in Delhi and nearby areas said they are already seeing an uptick in the number of cases this year.

What is conjunctivitis?

The condition is characterised by redness, itchiness, excessive tearing, and the formation of a sticky discharge around the eyes. It leads to inflammation of the conjunctiva, the clear tissue covering the white part of your eye and the inside of your eyelids.

People can have conjunctivitis in one or both eyes. According to American Academy of Ophthalmology, some types of pink eye are very contagious (easily spread from person to person), but many others are not.

Types of conjunctivitis

There are three main types of "pink eye": Viral, bacterial and allergic, the medical body said. Viral conjunctivitis is the most common type of conjunctivitis. This type of pink eye is very contagious and often spreads through schools and other crowded places.

Bacterial conjunctivitis leads to sticky puss in the eye. Allergic conjunctivitis, meanwhile, is a type of pink eye that comes from an allergic reaction to pollen, animals, cigarette smoke, pool chlorine, car fumes or something else in the environment. It is not contagious.

Symptoms of conjunctivitis

The "pink eye" symptoms may include red eyes, burning sensation in the eyes, itchiness and the feeling that something is in your eye. Other symptoms include pain in the eye and puffy eyelids. This leads to blurry or hazy vision.

Treatment for conjunctivitis

There is no specific treatment for the infection, the body fights the virus on its own. However, to mitigate the spread of conjunctivitis, it is crucial to practice good hygiene, avoid touching the eyes with unwashed hands, and promptly seek medical attention if any symptoms arise. Doctors also say that patients should refrain from sharing personal items like towels or eye make-up to preventing its transmission.

Placing a cool, wet cloth on your eyes can help make them feel more comfortable.

If there is a bacterial infection in the eye, ophthalmologist may prescribe antibiotic eye drops, depending on how severe the symptoms are. Antibiotics do not treat an infection caused by a virus or by allergy.

If the conjunctivitis is caused by a chemical or other substance in your eye, it should be rinsed to remove the substance.