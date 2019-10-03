Congress's Sanjay Nirupam Says Won't Participate In Maharashtra Campaign

Sanjay Nirupam was removed as chief of Congress in Mumbai earlier this year.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam declared on Thursday that he will stay away from the campaign for the Maharashtra election, saying in a tweet that it seems "the party does not want my services anymore." He stopped short of quitting the party, but hinted in various interviews that the day was not far if the situation continued.

Sanjay Nirupam was removed as the chief of the Congress in Mumbai earlier this year and replaced by rival Milind Deora.

On Thursday, he went public with his resentment against the party for ignoring his recommendations for candidates for the October 21 election in the state.

"It seems Congress Party doesn't want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier,in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. It's my final decision," he tweeted, exposing the worsening crisis in the Congress in Maharashtra.

"I hope that the day has not yet come to say good bye to party. But the way leadership is behaving with me, it doesn't seem far away," he said in another tweet.

Sanjay Nirupam has been ranged against various Mumbai Congress leaders, including Milind Deora and Priya Dutt, for some time. Last month, the infighting was in the spotlight again after actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar quit the party blaming "vested interests" of using her as a means to fight petty in-house politics.

Ms Matondkar, who failed to win her debut election from the Mumbai North constituency earlier this year, alleged that Congress leaders responsible for her defeat had been rewarded with new positions.

