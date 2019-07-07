'A Step-Up Ladder?': Sanjay Nirupam Attacks Milind Deora On Resignation

Sanjay Nirupam was removed as the chief of the party's city unit in March. (File photo)

Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam today questioned the intentions of his party colleague Milind Deora soon after he resigned as the Congress's Mumbai unit chief.

"A resignation comes with a feeling of sacrifice. But here a moment later, a 'national-level' position is being sought. Is this a resignation or a ladder to climb up? The party should be cautious with such 'hard-working' people," tweeted Mr Nirupam, a former Mumbai Congress chief.

Sanjay Nirupam was removed as the chief of the party's city unit in March to contest parliamentary elections from the Mumbai Northwest seat. He was replaced by Milind Deora, weeks before the city went to polls.

Earlier today, Mr Deora announced on Twitter that he was stepping down after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi who has also quit as the Congress president. "I have suggested a three-member panel (to oversee the city party unit) and am being consulted by leaders to identify names. I look forward to play a national role to help stabilise the party. Needless to say, I will continue to guide and unite the Mumbai Congress," the 42-year-old said.

Mr Deora said he was looking forward to playing a role at the national level to help stabilise the party. "I had accepted MRCC president-ship in the interest of uniting the party. I felt I should also resign after meeting Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Mr Gandhi quit as party president on May 25, taking responsibility for the loss of his party in the general election.

Earlier this week, Mr Gandhi shared an open letter on Twitter, listing his reasons to quit from the top post. He also edited his Twitter bio, removing the party designation.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability