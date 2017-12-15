Congress Request Ahead of Gujarat Poll Counting Rejected By Supreme Court The Supreme Court asked the petitioner, Congress, to move a separate petition on poll reforms over matching the votes cast in the Gujarat elections with the paper trail (VVPAT) of electronic voting machines (EVMs)

The Supreme Court today refused to interfere in the Gujarat election counting and rejected the Congress's request to match the votes cast with the paper trail of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)."The court can't substitute the decision of the Election Commission unless the petitioner is able to establish that the commission's decision in arbitrary," the court said.The Congress had asked the court to direct the Election Commission to match at least 20 per cent of the votes polled in Gujarat to the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail or VVPAT, which produces a slip to confirm to the voter that his vote has been recorded correctly.The court said it can't interfere in the poll process but asked the petitioner to move a separate petition on poll reforms.Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the Election Commission's decision to match the VVPAT of one booth in one constituency is just cosmetic.Campaigning for the Gujarat election has been very acerbic , with charges flying everywhere.