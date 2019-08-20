P Chidambaram Fails To Get Protection From Arrest In INX Media Case

P Chidambaram has denied any irregularities in the matter. (File photo)

A court today rejected an appeal for anticipatory bail from Congress's P Chidambaram, opening up the possibility of arrest of the former Union Minister in the INX Media case. Mr Chidambaram has been questioned several times in the case, which involves alleged kickbacks received by his son Karti Chidambaram in exchange for allowing the television company to receive foreign funds to the tune of Rs. 305 crore in 2007.

At the time, Mr Chidambaram was the finance minister in the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh. It has been alleged that that he was instrumental in providing government clearance to INX Media to receive foreign funds.

Mr Chidambaram has denied any irregularities in the matter, saying he is being targeted by the BJP-led Central government for political reasons.

Last year, he had appealed to the Delhi High Court for anticipatory bail. The court had given him interim relief. But today, it got cancelled with the court's negative response.

Karti Chidambaram -- who is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI -- has been accused of getting the government clearance for INX Media. Last year, he was arrested in the case and remained in custody for 23 days.

At the time, the television company was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail, accused of being involved in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

The two had made a series of allegations, linking Karti Chidambaram and P Chidambaram to the bribes they claimed to have given.

