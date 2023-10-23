Congress's Kamal Nath Takes Dig At Shivraj Chouhan Over Poll Promises

Kamal Nath said the BJP has given people a price rise, unemployment and corruption.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has gone on an announcement spree this election season and is even promising a bridge where there is no river, claimed state Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday.

The BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making promises one after the other and so far he has made more than 22,000 announcements (for public good)," Mr Nath said addressing a meeting at Gopalganj to drum up support for Congress, especially its candidate Anand Panjavani from Seoni constituency.

Panjavani is pitted against BJP MLA Dinesh Rai, also known as Munmun.

The former CM urged people to vote for his party in the assembly polls.

"He (Chouhan) is on a promise-making spree in the election season. Where there is no river, he is promising to build a bridge (over it)," he said.

Mr Nath said the BJP has given people a price rise, unemployment and corruption.

"One more thing, his government has given liquor to households, which is its major achievement," he alleged.

Accusing Chouhan of not noticing people's problems, Mr Nath said, "There is a lot of difference in running the government and talking too much." The Congress leader alleged that a "50 per cent commission" raj now prevails in Madhya Pradesh under Chouhan. All illegal works in the state are being done by paying a 50 per cent cut, he alleged.

Even those with 50 acres of land can easily get a Below Poverty Line (BPL) card by paying a 50 per cent commission, he claimed.

