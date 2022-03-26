'Ring Bells, Drums At 11 am This Thursday': Congress's New Campaign

The Congress today attacked the Centre over the hike in petrol and diesel prices and said that the "shameless fleecing" of the public must stop. The party also announced that they will protest on March 31 against the increase in fuel prices.

"On 31st March at 11 am- people will protest outside their homes and public places with garlanded gas cylinders and beat of drums-bells, other instruments to draw the attention of the deaf BJP government against the insurmountable increase in prices of gas, petrol, and diesel," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said today.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Saturday, the fourth increase in five days as oil firms passed on to consumers the spike in the cost of raw material.

The Congress campaign is similar to the ones that BJP conducted during the nationwide Covid lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to clap and beat utensils to show gratitude to the health workers. People, locked in their homes for days because of the shutdown, appeared in their balconies and porches minutes and tried to boost the morale of health personnel by drumming utensils and gongs

Congress accused the BJP government of earning Rs 26 lakh crore in eight years by increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel. The party has announced a “Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan”, a three-phase protest against rising fuel prices across the country between March 31-April 7.

Taking a swipe at the BJP government, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "King prepares for a palace, while subjects reel under inflation."