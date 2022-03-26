Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metros

Petrol and Diesel Prices: Fuel rates were hiked across metro cities today

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices were hiked again on Saturday, March 26, 2022 across metro cities for the fourth time in the last five days. The rise was necessitated due to the increase in raw material costs, oil marketing companies said. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise each in New Delhi.

Overall with today's hike, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 3.20 a litre in the last five days.

Petrol now costs Rs 98.61 a litre in the national capital, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.87 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol prices were hiked by 84 paise and it now costs Rs 113.35 per litre. Diesel prices too were raised by 85 paise and it now costs Rs 97.55 a litre there.

Fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai among the four metro cities.

Prior to the hikes which began from this week, fuel prices had been on a freeze since November 4, 2021 for a record 137 days. During this period, assembly elections were held in politically crucial states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and also Manipur.

Also during this period, crude oil prices rose by $30 per barrel, yet the prices remained unchanged in the country.

Fuel prices were hiked on March 22, more than 10 days after results of assembly elections were announced on March 10.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 98.61 89.87 Mumbai 113.35 97.55 Chennai 104.43 94.47 Kolkata 108.01 93.01 Source: Indian Oil



State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and, the domestic petrol and diesel prices are linked to international rates.

Globally, Brent crude has risen by 1.36 per cent to $120.7 per barrel.