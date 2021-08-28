Congress's Harish Rawat Meets Rahul Gandhi Today Amid Punjab Tangle

Punjab Congress in charge Harish Rawat is meeting Rahul Gandhi today amid the ongoing turf war in the state unit.

Yesterday, Mr Rawat had met party chief Sonia Gandhi and briefed her about the current issues in Punjab Congress especially newly appointed Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Sindhu's remarks and of his advisers.

Mr Rawat is expected to cover the same in his meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

Recently some rebel MLAs from Punjab Congress had also met Mr Rawat in Dehradun.

Playing down Navjot Sidhu's remarks that it will be "disastrous" for the party if he is not given freedom in decision-making, as one of his advisers quit after party ultimatum over his controversial remarks, Mr Rawat said: "There is nothing like that, all of them are polite. They know what to do. Everyone has a style of speaking, it will be wrong to call it a rebellion."

The row over Mr Sidhu's advisers has erupted just weeks after the Congress brokered a delicate truce between him and Amarinder Singh, to try and end a feud that has endangered the party's prospects in the Punjab election next year.