Congress's Divya Spandana Leaves Twitter, Days After Post For BJP Leader

Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana is no longer on Twitter. Her profile page on the microblogging website says "This account doesn't exist", days after she posted a congratulatory tweet to BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman in India's political history to be appointed as a full-time Union Finance Minister.

The Congress on Thursday had announced it will not "send spokespersons on television debates for a month". "All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," the party's spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had tweeted on Thursday.

The Congress's media wing declined to comment why Ms Spandana has deleted her account or whether it was part of the party's one-month silence plan for spokespersons, news agency ANI reported.

On whether she has parted ways with the Congress's social media team after the party's poor performance in the national election, Ms Spandana told ANI, "Your source is wrong".

Ms Spandana was seen as instrumental in bringing a turnaround of the Congress's social media presence and in catching up with the BJP that already had a strong online presence. She has often been the tip of the spear of the Congress in attacking BJP leaders online.

Even the tweet by Ms Spandana congratulating Nirmala Sitharaman on her new role in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an oblique jibe at the slump in the country's economic growth. "Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhiji in 1970 - makes us womenfolk proud! The GDP not looking great, I'm sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes," the Congress leader had tweeted.

The top leaders of the Congress including Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi have held several meetings to discuss a way forward for the party after the National Democratic Alliance swept the national election. Sonia Gandhi was chosen the chairperson of the Congress's elected parliamentarians at the meeting of the party's parliamentary committee on Saturday.