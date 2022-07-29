Congress Leader's Written Apology To President For 'Rashtrapatni' Remark

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has apologised to President Droupadi Murmu

"I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same," Mr Chowdhury wrote in a letter to President Murmu, the country's first President from the tribal community.

The BJP had also demanded an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi after her party leader made the comment.

Mr Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, had used the "Rashtrapatni" remark while talking to reporters during his party's protests over a host of issues.

The BJP insisted the comment by Mr Chowdhury was not a slip of tongue as claimed by the Congress leader.

"It was not a slip of tongue. If you watch the clip, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clearly (referred to President Murmu as) Rashtrapati twice, then he called her Rashtrapatni," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told news agency ANI. "Such matters should not be taken lightly," he added.