Congress's Reply To Shashi Tharoor's 'Unfair Poll' Claim: Full Statement

Shashi Tharoor lost the election to Congress President's post

The Congress has responded to allegations by party leader Shashi Tharoor that there were irregularities in the election to the party chief's post held on Monday. Mr Tharoor's colleague, Mallikarjun Kharge, had won the election, the first leader not from the Gandhi family in over 20 years to hold the post of Congress President.

In the statement, the Congress party accused Mr Tharoor of "creating a mountain out of a mole [hill] by creating an impression that the entire exercise was unfair to your candidature."

Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the Congress's Central Election Authority, signed the 5-point Congress statement.