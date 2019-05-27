Congress Meet Within 4 Days To Discuss Rahul Gandhi's Successor: Sources

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led the campaign for the party in the national election

The Congress is planning to hold another meeting of its Working Committee in four days to discuss possible candidates for the post of the party chief, sources told NDTV. Although party leaders plan to ask Rahul Gandhi to reconsider, the Congress chief has categorically said he is not backing down on his decision to step down from the post, following the party's crushing defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.



At Saturday's meeting of the Working Committee where he offered to resign, Rahul Gandhi also asked the leaders to leave out his mother and sister as his replacement, throwing the party -- already shell-shocked by its defeat -- into a dilemma.

The Congress has been led mostly by members of the Nehru-Gandhi family since Independence. It did not do well under Sitaram Kesri, who took over after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for a few years, and several leaders had convinced Sonia Gandhi to take over.

But the party's decimation in the Lok Sabha election, where it failed to win a single seat in 17 states and union territories, has pushed Mr Gandhi to resolve on quitting the top post. He has, however assured that he would give them time to look for a successor and continue in the party as a "disciplined soldier".

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor told NDTV that Mr Gandhi has taken the defeat "on the chin and taking it personally".

Today, senior leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal met Mr Gandhi. Ahmed Patel, though, later said the meeting was about "routine administrative work".

"I had sought time before the CWC to meet the Congress President to discuss routine administrative work. The meeting today was in that context. All other speculation is incorrect and baseless," his tweet read.