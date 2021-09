Slogans against the hike were raised. The price of an LPG cylinder has crossed Rs 910 in the city. (File)

The district Congress party on Friday sent post-cards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lodge a protest against the cooking gas price hike.

The post-cards, numbering 5000, were taken to a post office. Slogans against the hike were raised. The price of an LPG cylinder has crossed Rs 910 in the city.

