Congress Workers Behind Attack On Allu Arjun's House? Party Responds

Congress today denied reports of the party's involvement in the attack on 'Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun's house over the Hyderabad theatre stampede case in which a woman was killed this month.

The Congress' reaction came after multiple unverified posts surfaced on social media allegedly showing the main accused - who led the attack on Sunday evening - with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

"None of them belong to Congress. If they find any Congress link, those workers will stand disqualified," party spokesperson Sama Ram Mohan Reddy told NDTV.

A massive protest took place outside the house of Allu Arjun on Sunday with a large group of people, claiming to be students of Osmania University, barging into his Hyderabad residence.

The protesters also threw tomatoes and broke flower pots inside the house.

Protestors are seen at the residence of Allu Arjun in Hyderabad

They also reportedly raised slogans of 'we want justice' and demanded the actor to pay Rs one crore compensation to the family of the woman who died in the December 4 incident.

The police arrested six people after the incident, who were granted bail by a local court today.

Revanth Reddy condemned the attack on the actor's house and directed the state Director General of Police and the city police commissioner to be "tough" in maintaining law and order.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy last week said Allu Arjun had attended the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' despite the refusal of police permission, a charge that the actor denied. The Congress leader alleged that before entering the theatre and exiting, the actor stood through the sunroof of his car and waved to the crowds in a roadshow, leading to thousands of fans jostling to get a glimpse of him.

The actor's private security pushed aside the fans, which led to a stampede-like situation, he said.

Mr Reddy claimed the theatre management did not initially allow a police official to meet the actor to convey him to leave the place in view of the prevailing situation. However, the official reached the actor and asked him to leave, as the crowd would not go unless he left.

A senior police official, who then reached the spot, told the actor to leave the place immediately, failing which, he would have to be taken to the police station as the situation was out of control. The senior official forced the actor out of the theatre. Even while leaving, the actor again waved to the crowd, Mr Reddy said.

A video also surfaced showing the police escorting the actor out of the movie hall.

Allu Arjun, however, refuted the allegations and said the police were clearing the way for him and he reached the venue under their directions.

He, without referring to anyone, also refuted the allegations that he held a roadshow waving to the crowd.

"Had there not been permission, they would have told us to return and I am a law-abiding citizen. I would've followed that. Nothing of that sort of information was given to me. I was following as per their guidance and it was not a roadshow. There was no procession. It was just a crowd a few meters away from the theatre," he said at a press conference on Saturday.

'Pushpa 2' Screening Stampede Case

A stampede broke out at a theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of 'Pushpa 2' when Allu Arjun made a visit to the auditorium. A woman was killed and her nine-year-old son, Sri Tej, was critically injured.

Following the incident, the Hyderabad police registered a case against Mr Arjun, his security team, and the management of the theatre.

The theatre owner, general manager, and security manager were arrested on December 8, followed by Mr Arjun's arrest five days later.

The actor was granted bail on December 14.