'Congress Won't Take Away Anyone's Mangalsutra': M Kharge On PM's Claims

Mallikarjun Kharge was addressing a public rally in Karnataka

Refuting Prime Minister Modi's claims that "Congress will take away your wealth and give it away to the Muslims," Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party which has made sacrifices for the country cannot take away anyone's Mangalsutra.

Addressing a public rally here today, Mr Kharge said, "They (BJP) are saying that we (Congress) will take away your wealth and give it away to the Muslims. This didn't even happen during the time of the Nizams. We are a democracy now and the Congress party will not let such a time come. If they also want to do this, then we will stop them. Congress will not take away anybody's Mangalsutra."

Referring to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, he said," We have lost our leaders and made sacrifices for the country and still, the BJP blames Congress".

"Such a rumour was raised when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister and Jagjivan Ram was the Congress' President," Mr Kharge recalled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally on April 21 charged Congress and said if Congress is voted to power, then they will conduct a wealth survey to seize the assets of people and take away their life-long savings. PM Modi said your mangalsutra will not be safe under Congress rule.

While stressing the importance of 'Mangalsutra' (traditional Indian jewellery worn by married Indian women) for women, he said that no government has the power to snatch it away.

The Congress alleged that PM Modi and the BJP have deliberately and repeatedly invoked religion, religious symbols and religious sentiments in its election campaign and the same is being done without any impunity.

