Congress Will Win 150 Seats: Rahul Gandhi On Upcoming Madhya Pradesh Polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that the party is confident of winning the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections which are slated to be held later this year.

"We had a long discussion, our internal assessment is that we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh," Mr Gandhi said while addressing reporters in Delhi.

Top Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh today met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Mr Gandhi at the party headquarters over the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.

The meeting was also attended by the state unit chief Kamal Nath as well as the party in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, part of Congress's efforts to activate party cadres and prepare the ground for the polls.

"About 4 months are left for the elections in Madhya Pradesh. The future of Madhya Pradesh and important issues of the state were discussed in the meeting," Mr Nath said after the meeting.

Earlier this week, the party said that it will contest elections in the BJP-ruled state on issues raised by the people during its former president Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', and not on a projected face.

Party leader Pawan Khera said that during the yatra, a foot march from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, Mr Gandhi held several conversations with people across the state and issues like price rise, unemployment, corruption and women's safety came up through those talks. Mr Khera said that people expect political parties to take up the issues which bother them.

The BJP lost the 2018 polls in Madhya Pradesh but managed to come back to power in 2020 following the collapse of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath. The BJP is keen to win yet another term under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has been at the helm since November 29, 2005, barring the period from December 18, 2018, to March 2020 when Mr Nath headed the Congress government.