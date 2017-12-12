Congress Trapped In Blue Whale Game, Final Episode On December 18: PM Modi

The Congress is "entrapped" in a 'Blue Whale' challenge and will see the final episode on December 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, invoking the online game which culminates in the player committing suicide, to attack the opposition party. Addressing a rally in northern Gujarat on the second last day of campaigning for the final phase of Assembly elections, PM Modi targeted Congress's president-elect Rahul Gandhi, saying he was born with a "golden spoon" and has not seen poverty.He also rejected allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi that he works only for a few industrialists, and accused him of spreading "falsehood and half-truths" about Gujarat and trying to "fool and insult" the intelligence of the people of the state."When there are indications that the BJP has emerged victorious in the first round (of voting held on December 9), Congressmen are busy trying to find ways to defend Rahul Gandhi. One hour after the start of voting, senior leaders started shouting EVM...EVM...EVM...EVM," he said.One senior leader, he said, even claimed that an EVM was hacked by connecting it to a Bluetooth device."They do not understand that the EVM is a standalone machine, it has no Internet, it cannot get connected to Bluetooth. Can you connect your pen to a Bluetooth?" PM Modi asked the crowd."They are shouting Bluetooth, Bluetooth, but actually they are entrapped in Blue Whale game and the final episode of the game will be played on December 18," PM Modi said.Counting of votes for the keenly contested Gujarat election is scheduled for December 18.The Blue Whale is a mobile game in which participants are instructed to complete a range of challenges - the final of which is committing suicide. The game shot to headlines earlier this year after a number of teenagers and children who played the game were found dead.