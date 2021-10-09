Congress Top Body To Meet On Oct 16 To Hold Talks Over New Party Chief

Congress Top Body To Meet On Oct 16 To Hold Talks Over New Party Chief

The Gandhis have been criticised recently over the handling of the crisis in Punjab. (File)

New Delhi:

The Congress's top body will meet on October 16 to hold talks over the new chief, "current political situation", and state elections next year. 

"A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Saturday, October 16, at 10 am," at the party headquarters in Delhi, a statement read.

On agenda will be, the country's "current political situation", "forthcoming assembly elections", and organisational elections, it further read.  