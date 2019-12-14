Congress Holds Bharat Bachao Rally In Delhi Today: Live Updates

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to address the Bharat Bachao rally.

Congress leaders led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh are holding 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Delhi's Ramlila grounds today to highlight the "divisive and disruptive" policies of the BJP government. The party's Overseas Congress will join the Bharat Bachao Rally through demonstrations around the world.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra claimed that over 50,000 people from the city will take part in the protest. Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said lakhs of party workers and people from other parts of the country will attend the rally.

Here are the live updates of Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' Rally :

Dec 14, 2019 13:27 (IST)

WATCH | "We will together destroy the environment of fear and hatred": Rahul Gandhi at Congress's 'Bharat Bachao' rally in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/bUGTpd44NY - NDTV (@ndtv) December 14, 2019

Dec 14, 2019 13:24 (IST) Our enemies wanted our strong economy to be destroyed. Wanted to make us weak as a nation. But enemies were not needed. Our prime minister - Narendra Modi - has destroyed our economy.

Why do you see us introducing MSPs in whichever states we are coming to power. It is because we know that this country can only recover and be strong when our farmers earn well.

Dec 14, 2019 13:20 (IST) Rahul Gandhi on Economy There was a time when this country was growing at 9%, people spoke of the success story of China and India. Called us 'Chindia', but look at us today. There are people standing with onions in their hands. Onions have reached Rs 200 a kg .

The prime minister has single-handedly destroyed the economy.

Narendra Modi ji came and banned 500 and 1000 rupee notes. Fooled you all by saying that this was done to remove black money. But what happened? Till today the economy has not been able to recover from it.

came and banned 500 and 1000 rupee notes. Fooled you all by saying that this was done to remove black money. But what happened? Till today the economy has not been able to recover from it. GDP is down to 5 per cent - that too in the method of calculation that the government has introduced. If you calculate in the old method that we used during our time, you would see that the GDP is actually down to 2 percent.

Narendra Modi has made you all poor by taking money from your pockets, but on the other hand he has given 100s of contracts, worth 1 lakh crore, to Adani. Would you not call this theft and corruption?



Dec 14, 2019 13:06 (IST)



Rahul Gandhi Addresses Bharat Bachao Rally in Ramlila Maidan, Delhi I was told in Parliament yesterday by the BJP that I should apologise for what I said at a rally.

I was asked to apologise for the truth that I spoke.

My name is not Rahul Savarkar. I am Rahul Gandhi, and I will never ever apologise... nor will any Congress worker ever apologise for speaking the truth.

If there are some who need to apologise, it is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who need to apologise.



Dec 14, 2019 13:05 (IST)

What is this country? This is a country born of a movement that used the power of nonviolence & love to defeat the greatest conquerors of the time. This is a country of love, nonviolence & brotherhood: General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhi#BharatBachaoRallypic.twitter.com/XzYlbzFQ92 - Congress (@INCIndia) December 14, 2019

Dec 14, 2019 12:36 (IST)

"We see 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' everywhere. Truth is, with BJP, onion price rise 'mumkin hai'; with BJP, highest unemployment rate in 45 years 'mumkin hai'; with BJP, destruction of 4 crore jobs 'mumkin hai' ": Priyanka Vadra pic.twitter.com/789WMePs4O - NDTV (@ndtv) December 14, 2019

Dec 14, 2019 12:24 (IST) I urge you all to stand united against this government. If we don't then that time is not far when Babasaheb's Constitution will be destroyed by this government.

We are here to save the country. It is our responsibility to save the country.

My father's blood is mixed with the soil of this country.

Dec 14, 2019 12:19 (IST)



Priyanka Gandhi Addresses Congress's Mega Rally Today, in India, there is a government which does not care for the people and their sentiments.

Today, after 6 years of BJP government, instead of employment, jobs are being lost... traders face losses due to GST.... Farmers suffer.... Businesses are shutting down.

BJP hai , toh crores of jobs being lost - " Mumkin hai "

, crores of jobs being lost - " " BJP hai toh the suffering of millions of farmers - " Mumkin hai "

the suffering of millions of farmers - " " BJP hai toh humaare state-run companies ki bikri - "Mumkin hai"



Dec 14, 2019 12:10 (IST)



P Chidambaram, at Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally: In 6 months Modi government has wrecked India's economy. Yet ministers are completely clueless. Yesterday Finance Minister said everything's alright, we're on top of the world. The only thing she didn't say was 'achhe din aane wale hain.'

Dec 14, 2019 10:37 (IST) Congress Mega Rally Today To Attack Government Over Citizenship Act, Jobs

Bharat Bachao Rally: The rally comes in the backdrop of the opposition's attack of the government on a range of issues, including the state of the economy, the amended Citizenship Act, farmers' distress and jobs.





Dec 14, 2019 10:16 (IST) Preparations are in full swing at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital where the Congress will hold ''Bharat Bachao'' rally later in the day. Huge cut-outs of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been put at the venue.





Delhi: Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan where Congress is organising 'Bharat Bachao' rally today. pic.twitter.com/nRvz8RHcJV - ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

Dec 14, 2019 10:08 (IST) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted saying that, he will address the protest rally organized by the party in Ramlila Maidan of Delhi. He said he will speak on BJP government's dictatorship, the economy reaching ICU stage and the murder of democracy.

आज दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक रामलीला मैदान में कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से आयोजित भाजपा सरकार की तानाशाही, I.C.U में पहुँचा दी गई अर्थव्यवस्था और लोकतंत्र की हत्या के विरोध मे जनसभा को संबोधित करूँगा।



Dec 14, 2019 08:33 (IST)



Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan where Congress is organising 'Bharat Bachao' rally.

