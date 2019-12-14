Congress Mega Rally Today To Attack Government Over Citizenship Act, Jobs

Bharat Bachao rally: The Congress is organising a mega rally in Delhi.

The Congress will hold a mega rally in Delhi today with top leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi set to participate.

The ''Bharat Bachao (Save India)'' rally comes in the backdrop of the opposition's attack of the government on a range of issues, including the state of the economy, the amended Citizenship Act, farmers' distress and jobs.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to address the rally. State unites of the Congress, from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, have been asked to send workers so that at least a lakh people congregate at Ramlila Maidan in the party's show of strength.

The Congress's overseas units will join the "Bharat Bachao" rally through demonstrations around the world. "Our message to save India from divisiveness, arrogance and incompetence will be spread worldwide," the Overseas Congress said.