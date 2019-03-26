Congress To Hold 'Aay Pe Charcha' Meetings To Play Up Its Income Scheme

Rahul Gandhi called the proposal of minimum income guarantee scheme a "final assault on poverty".

The mega poll sop of providing Rs 72,000 each annually to five crore families belonging to the poorest category by Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be played up the party's Delhi unit through "aay pe charcha" (discussion on income) meetings in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit termed the announcement as an "extraordinary step" and said she was getting congratulatory phone calls from people who are appreciating the sop "hugely".

"This is an extraordinary step which will benefit the people below the poverty line in the country. It is the first time that such a step has been taken in the world," she told reporters.

In a big-bang poll promise, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced that Rs 72,000 per year will be given as minimum income to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people, if his party is voted to power in Lok Sabha polls, and asserted it will be the "final assault" on poverty.

Mr Gandhi had said 20 per cent or five crore families belonging to the poorest category with monthly income less than Rs 12,000 would come under the scheme.

Ms Dikshit said it is strange that the BJP government which has coined "hollow" slogans such as ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'' and ''Achhe Din Ayenge'' is now opposing Rahul Gandhi's announcement.

Ms Dikshit said Congress will implement the scheme for five crore poor families in the country after it forms the next government in the country.

"The formalities (of the scheme) will be worked out after Congress forms the government and implements it," she said.

Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf said the "aay pe charcha" (discussion on income) meetings will be held across the city from April 1, to apprise people about the "historic" move by party president Rahul Gandhi.

"These meetings will be held with the help of party workers at the district and block level in which people will be told how they are going to benefit from the announcement, if Congress wins the Lok Sabha polls," Mr Yusuf said.

Another working president of Delhi Congress Rajesh Lilothia hit back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which reportedly termed Mr Gandhi's announcement as a "Jumla" questioning the ruling party on their promise of installing CCTV cameras.

"What happened to their (AAP) promises like installing CCTV cameras across the city," Mr Lilothia said.

