Congress The Reason Why Communal Forces Are Getting Stronger: Mayawati

Mayawati launched a fresh attack on Congress saying they are weakening those who oppose communal forces

Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP President Mayawati today launched a fresh attack on the Congress, holding it responsible for communal forces gaining strength in the country.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also accused the Congress of adopting double standards.

"Communal forces in the country are becoming stronger because of the Congress Party's policy of double standards. Instead of weakening communal forces, the Congress party is engaged in weakening the forces raising their voice against it. People should remain careful," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

कांग्रेस पार्टी की दोग़ली नीति की वजह से ही देश में ''साम्प्रदायिक ताकतें'' मजबूत हो रही है, क्योंकि कांग्रेस पार्टी साम्प्रदायिक ताकतों को कमजोर करने के बजाय, इसके विरूद्ध आवाज उठाने वाली ताकतों को ही ज्यादातर कमजोर करने में लगी है। जनता सावधान रहे। - Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 18, 2019

On Tuesday, she had slammed the Congress after six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan joined the Congress.

"The Congress government in Rajasthan has once again broken BSP MLAs and proved that is an unreliable and untrustworthy party," she had said.



