'Endangering Indians...': S Jaishankar Slams Siddaramaiah Over Sudan Tweet

S Jaishankar also posted a thread detailing the government's efforts in Sudan. (FILE)

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar came down heavily on senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah this evening for his remarks over 31 tribals from Karnataka who are stuck in crisis-hit Sudan. The former Chief Minister of Karnataka, in a series of tweets, had alleged government inaction in bringing back the stranded people belonging to a tribal community in the southern state.

"The Hakki Pikkis in Sudan were left stranded without food for the past few days and the government has not yet initiated action to bring them back," he claimed.

His allegation drew a sharp retort from Mr Jaishankar: "It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad."

"Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don't do politics," he wrote in another tweet denouncing Siddaramaiah's remarks.

The Union Minister also posted a thread detailing the government's efforts in Sudan, where rival factions of the ruling military regime have been battling for control of the African nation.

"Their details and locations cannot be made public for security reasons. Their movement is constrained by fierce fighting that is ongoing, he said, adding, "Plans regarding them have to take into account a very complicated security scenario. The Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in that regard."

Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don't do politics.



Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan. https://t.co/MawnIwStQp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023

Plans regarding them have to take into account a very complicated security scenario. The Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in that regard.



It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023

The Congress stalwart had sought for the BJP government at the Centre to immediately open diplomatic discussions and reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki-Pikkis.

The Indian Embassy in Sudan on Tuesday issued a precautionary advisory for Indian citizens against venturing out, suggesting to ration supplies as the "situation may continue for a few more days."

"We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe," tweeted the Embassy of India in Khartoum.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs, in view of the current clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), set up a Control Room to provide information and assistance to Indians.

At least 185 people have been killed and over 1,800 wounded since the fighting between Sudan's two top generals erupted.

The fighting has trapped millions of people in their homes or wherever they could find shelter, with supplies running low and several hospitals forced to shut down.

The two sides are using tanks, artillery and other heavy weapons in densely populated areas. Fighter jets swooped overhead and anti-aircraft fire lit up the skies as darkness fell.