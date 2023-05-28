C Rajagopalachari's Great-Grandson Tells Congress To Apologise Over Sengol Row

CR Kesavan demanded an apology from Congress after it questioned the history of the Sengol

As the row over 'Sengol' became the latest addition to the new Parliament building political slugfest, former Union Home Minister C Rajagopalachari's great-grandson and BJP leader CR Kesavan on Saturday demanded an apology from Congress after the party 'questioned' the history of the sceptre.

"False narratives were woven to diminish and dilute the importance of Sengol. Now, these comments are being defeated and the truth is winning. The PM will install the Sengol in the temple of democracy. Congress should tender an apology," Kesavan told ANI.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had claimed that there is "no documented evidence whatsoever of Mountbatten, Rajaji and Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of the transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are plain and simple -- BOGUS."

"Wholly and completely manufactured in the minds of a few and dispersed into WhatsApp, and now to the drum-beaters in the media," he alleged.

At the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will establish the historical and sacred "Sengol" in the Parliament House.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the sacred Sengol is the symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India. He said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic "Sengol".

PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

The sceptre Sengol will be presented to PM Modi during the inauguration of the new Parliament building by the 293rd head priest of Madurai Aadheenam.

Seers of Dharmapuram Adheenam will present a special gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

